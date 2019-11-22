Convert all small tanks into fishing ponds: MLA

All small village tanks that have less than 100 acres of ayacut must be converted into fish tanks and water not released from it, so that there was sufficient storage for fishermen to have an eight-month crop and groundwater table recharge would not be a problem, said Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy.

Participating in World Fisheries Day event, the MLA said Anantapur district was water-starved as it was a rainshadow and arid region. Getting the kind of rains, like it witnessed this year, was not a regular phenomenon, and during such times if water was stored in such tanks, it would help give an impetus to fishing activity and provide livelihood to fishermen besides ensuring drinking water for 10 months. With groundwater recharge, horticulture crops could be taken up through borewell-drip irrigation.

“The district has over 1,400 tanks and 830 of them were filled to at least 25% of their capacity and 350 to 100%, which augurs well for the fishing community and they can release fish seedlings in the water bodies so that from six months to eight months they can harvest the fish,” Collector S. Satyanarayana said.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Hare Naik said that the department was promoting fishermen societies and distributing fish seeds as per requirement to people from all communities.

Action plan

For the current year, Anantapur district had an action plan of ₹2.63 crore for Fisheries department, the Collector said, adding fish seed valued at ₹63 lakh was ready for release into 82 tanks and eight major reservoirs.

When fishermen sought allotment of land for digging fish ponds, the Collector said land not suitable for cultivation could be identified and referred to the district committee through mandal committees so that permission for land conversion and digging of fish ponds could given locally.

Some farmers complained that the District Fisheries Department was very inactive and not creating new cooperative societies, despite submission of applications.

A fisherman Kullaiappa said the fish seedlings’ release in the district has not been done yet, even as the north-east monsoon was receding.