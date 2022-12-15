Convergence of data science with education sector is phenomenal, says expert

December 15, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The convergence of data science with the education sector is phenomenal and all should try to tap the intellectual capital to make the world better, Kiran C. Patel, a noted USA-based cardiologist and entrepreneur, has said.

He was addressing the students of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) after launching the education division of U.S.A.-based Exafluence Inc. SVU Rector V. Srikanth Reddy, Registrar O.Md. Hussain, Dean (R&D) S. Vijayabhaskara Rao and RUSA Projects CEO Vamsikrishna Rayala were present on the occasion.

The company has tied up with the SVU to offer contemporary programmes in data science to make the students stay relevant in the job market, said Mr. Patel.

Referring to India’s demographic dividend in the form of young population, in sharp contrast to the negative growth observed in the Europe, Australia and Japan, Dr. Patel called it a great opportunity for the country.

Born in Zambia, educated in India and settled in the U.S.A., the ‘Pravasi Bharathiya Samman’ awardee recalled how he was paying back to the three continents by establishing medical colleges to serve the poor and needy. “After five years, we are going to produce 1,000 doctors every year globally to take care of the health needs of the world,” he said.

Prof. Srikanth Reddy explained the need for an industry partner like Exafluence to take higher education to a different level and appreciated its Chief Executive Officer Ravikiran Dharmavaram, who is also an alumnus of SVU, for chipping in with the idea.

Prof. Hussain launched the education division’s website www.exafluence.education. MongoDB (USA) Director Prasad Pashte, Vital Probe CEO Billa Bhandari, SVU College Principal M. Padmavathamma, Exafluence COO T.N. Sreenivas and CTO Karthikeyan Sankaran took part in the programme.

