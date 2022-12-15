Convergence of data science with education sector is phenomenal, says expert

December 15, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

 US-based Exafluence Inc launches education division in Sri Venkateswara University

A.D. Rangarajan

Pravasi Bharathiya Samman awardee Kiran C. Patel launching the education division of Exafluence Inc at Sri Venkateswara University on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The convergence of data science with the education sector is phenomenal and all should try to tap the intellectual capital to make the world better, Kiran C. Patel, a noted USA-based cardiologist and entrepreneur, has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was addressing the students of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) after launching the education division of U.S.A.-based Exafluence Inc. SVU Rector V. Srikanth Reddy, Registrar O.Md. Hussain, Dean (R&D) S. Vijayabhaskara Rao and RUSA Projects CEO Vamsikrishna Rayala were present on the occasion.

The company has tied up with the SVU to offer contemporary programmes in data science to make the students stay relevant in the job market, said Mr. Patel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Referring to India’s demographic dividend in the form of young population, in sharp contrast to the negative growth observed in the Europe, Australia and Japan, Dr. Patel called it a great opportunity for the country.

Born in Zambia, educated in India and settled in the U.S.A., the ‘Pravasi Bharathiya Samman’ awardee recalled how he was paying back to the three continents by establishing medical colleges to serve the poor and needy. “After five years, we are going to produce 1,000 doctors every year globally to take care of the health needs of the world,” he said.

Prof. Srikanth Reddy explained the need for an industry partner like Exafluence to take higher education to a different level and appreciated its Chief Executive Officer Ravikiran Dharmavaram, who is also an alumnus of SVU, for chipping in with the idea.

Prof. Hussain launched the education division’s website www.exafluence.education. MongoDB (USA) Director Prasad Pashte, Vital Probe CEO Billa Bhandari, SVU College Principal M. Padmavathamma, Exafluence COO T.N. Sreenivas and CTO Karthikeyan Sankaran took part in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US