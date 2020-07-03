Controversy over priest escalates in Srikalahasti

A newly-appointed priest in the famed Srikalahastheeswara temple at Srikalahasti stirred up a controversy by reportedly crossing the line and offering prayers to the main deity inside the sanctum sanctorum.

According to the age-old practice, only those from the lineage of ‘Bharadwaja Gotra’ and having been initiated into priesthood by Sivacharyas are authorised to touch the presiding deity of Vayulingeswara. Other priests can only touch and perform ‘archana’ to the processional (miniature) deity.

However, the priest had reportedly performed rituals to the main deity, which is reportedly considered a ‘sacrilege’. The issue leaked when another priest in the vicinity observed him and complained to the chief priest K. Sambandham Gurukkal.

The priest in question is already in the midst of a row, after he secured regular appointment just before lockdown allegedly using ‘high level connections’ in the Endowments Ministry. “It is a miracle that a regular job was given to him within one month of submitting his application,” remarks P.R. Mohan, who had earlier served as the temple trust board’s Chairman. He accused the temple authorities of resorting to large-scale corruption and nepotism.

Meanwhile, the temple officials are learnt to be discussing the issue threadbare. “I have sought a report from the chief priest, temple inspector and the superintendent on the incident that is said to have happened and will initiate action after receiving the same,” Executive Officer Chandrasekhar Reddy told The Hindu.