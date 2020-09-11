Controversy over Collector's remarks blows over

GUNTUR

11 September 2020 23:25 IST

The controversy over the remarks of Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar at a review meeting on COVID-19 at Narsaraopet blew over, after the medical officer, Soma Naik, reportedly said that he was apologising for his remarks.

Mr. Samuel said that he had lot of respect and appreciation for the hard work being done by field-level health workers, government staff over the last five months stretching beyond their capacities. He also assured that all the issues raised by the doctors would be resolved.

The issue arose after the doctor rose at a meeting and pointed out certain issues relating to hospitalisation of COVID-infected patients. The Collector who took objection to a certain word used by the doctor, asked him to leave the hall and after some time, said case would be booked under Disaster Management Act as the officer was showing his disobedience.

Later, the doctor was taken to the camp office of the DSP and after some time, said that he expressed his apology over the incident.