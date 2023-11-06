HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Controversial statements over bus accident in Vijayawada’s PNBS put passengers, public in confusion

APSRTC vice-chairman and MD says vehicle was in good condition; driver says the gearbox got struck. “Facts will come out in 24-hour inquiry,” says Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

November 06, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
A view of the PNBS bus station, in Vijayawada, in which an RTC bus rammed into the platform.

A view of the PNBS bus station, in Vijayawada, in which an RTC bus rammed into the platform. | Photo Credit: K. V. S. Giri

Controversial statements given by Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) officials and the bus driver over the bus accident in Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), created confusion among the passengers and the public.

The air-conditioner Vijayawada-Guntur non-stop service, suddenly rammed into the bus station from Platform No.12 hitting the passengers sitting in the chairs, killing three persons and injuring two others, on November 6.

Speaking to The Hindu, bus driver V. Prakasam said the condition of the bus was not good and there was a problem in the gear box, which I could not observe while taking the vehicle out of the Auto Nagar depot.

“I tried to apply reverse gear to go back, but the gear got struck. Then I tried to move a little forward, but the vehicle suddenly moved with a high speed, stepped up the platform and hit the chairs,” said sixty-year-old Prakasam.

However, APSRTC vice-chairman and managing director (VC&MD) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the condition of the Metro Luxury bus which caused the accident was good.

“The vehicle was in complete fit condition. An inquiry has been ordered and the exact reason for the accident could be known within 24-hours,” Mr. Tirumala Rao said.

“The driver resumed duties after some sickness. Prakasam is having accident-free record in his service. We are trying to ascertain whether the accident due to technical problem or human error,” the VC&MD said.

Krishnalanka CI M.V. Durga Rao said the bus hit the passengers waiting in the station and halted in front of the stalls.

Police registered a case and took the driver into custody for questioning. Senior RTC officials were inquiring into the reasons for the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, leaders of CPI, CPI(M) and other parties alleged that the accident occurred due to use of outdated vehicles.

“Only a few passengers were waiting on Platform No.12, where the bus ran into the station and halted. If the bus hit the shops, the toll would have been more. I am very lucky,” said a shopkeeper, who escaped from the accident.

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh / accident (general) / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.