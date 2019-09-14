‘Controversial’ Facebook posts land man in prison

The Inaguduru police said on Friday that they arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of posting objectionable content on Facebook against Transport Minister Perni Nani and YSRCP leader Sk. Silar Dada.

Police said the posts made by the accused Abdul Nawab Ali Khan were inflammatory in nature as they could spark off religious tensions.

Police launched their investigation after a written complaint was lodged with them by Mr. Silar Dada at the Inaguduru police station in Krishna district. Mr. Silar Dada is a former municipal chairperson of Machilipatnam.

“The accused has been identified as Abdul Nawab Ali Khan (32) of Machilipatnam town. In August, he had published some posts, videos and other content on a Facebook page. The content appears to target religious diversity, apart from scathing criticism on the State government policies, particularly honorarium for pastors, and the Ward Volunteer system,” Inaguduru Circle Inspector and Investigation Officer Akhil Zama told The Hindu.

“Our investigation into the said posts also led to the unearthing of videos in which the accused heckled Transport Minister Perni Nani and the policies of the State government. The posts contained offensive language. Cases have been registered against the accused under the Information Technology Act 2000 and 2008,” Mr. Zama said.

Police produced the accused before a local court on Thursday.