Control rooms set up in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam districts

The authorities in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have set up control rooms in their respective Collector’s offices and all coastal mandal headquarters to minimise the impact of heavy rains with the forecast of Indian Meteorological Department which has a given a cyclone warning, valid up to December 4.

The control rooms (Vizianagaram-08922-276888), (Srikakulam-08942-240557) will monitor the situation arising out of the rain and steps to be taken to control the damage.

According to IMD's latest bulletin, formation of low pressure associated with cyclonic circulation extending up to midtropospheric levels may turn into a depression. It is likely to intensify as a cyclonic storm and move towards the coast of north Andhra Pradesh by Saturday. Apart from heavy rains, gales are likely with a speed of 70 kmph.

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari said that all precautions had been taken to minimise damage with the impact of heavy rains. She said that fishermen of Bhogapuram and Pusapati Rega mandals had been advised not to venture into the sea for the next three days as sea would be very rough.

Vizianagaram Joint Collector G.C. Kishore Kumar visited coastal villages of two mandals and directed the revenue and fisheries department officials to take steps to provide shelter, food for people in case of emergency.

Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar said control rooms were set up in mandals from Itchapuram to Ranasthalam all along 180 km coastaline. He said a team of senior officials would handle the crisis.

Holiday for schools

Vizianagaram district administration announced holidays for schools and Anganwadi centres on Friday and Saturday in view of cyclone warning.