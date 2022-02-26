Control rooms set up in A.P. to provide information about Ukraine students

Nikitha from Chittoor district, studying III-year MBBS in Ukraine, on a video SoS message | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

February 26, 2022 10:25 IST

Around 15 students of this region have been pursuing higher studies including medicine in Ukraine

Both Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district administrations have set up control rooms in the Collectors’ offices to provide information to the parents of youngsters who were stranded in Ukraine which is under attack by Russia.

Srikakulam District Revenue Officer B. Dayanidhi told The Hindu that exclusive teams would monitor the control room (No: 9491222122) operations to inform parents about the steps being taken to bring back wards safely.

Vizianagaram Collector A. Surya Kumari said that an exclusive control room would function from her office to explain the repatriation measures to parents and relatives of students.

Parents can send details about their children to WhatsApp number (63030-29296) so that the officials could follow up the issue quickly by talking to the officials of the State control room located in Vijayawada, she said.