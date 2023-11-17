Control room set up to provide suggestions to farmers over saving standing crops: Vizianagaram Joint Collector

November 17, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Vizianagaram Joint Collector Mayur Ashok said the government had set up a control room (No.83310-56278) in Collector’s office to enable farmers to know the details about the saving of standing crop against the backdrop of deficit rainfall in a few mandals.

He said agriculture officers and experts of the agriculture subject would provide suggestions to the farmers in selecting other crops which needed less water sources. Speaking to The Hindu on November 17, he said that the government would come to the rescue of farmers by taking extra care in procurement of paddy in the month of December, 2023 against the backdrop of drop in yield due to deficit rainfall in the months of October and November, 2023.

“The procurement process will take place in a transparent manner. The farmers who enrolled details in e-crop portal can sell their paddy at the support price to be declared by the government. It is also done through biometric authenticity of farmers,” said Mr. Mayur Ashok. “We also arranged 4,000 lorries and tractors with a GPS facility to carry the paddy from Rythu Bharosa Kendras to storage points. These steps will prevent intervention of middlemen in buying paddy at throw away prices,” he added.

According to officials of the Agriculture Department, the sowing took place in 2,80,738 acres as against the normal acreage of 3,09,834 due to deficit rainfall and other issues. The paddy was damaged to around 10,000 acres this time. The crop yield is expected to drop by 14 to 17 quintals per acre as against 20.77 quintals. In this backdrop, the proper procurement and payment would enable farmers to get back at least their investment on crops.