Control room set up to monitor rains

VIZIANAGARAM

27 August 2021 20:07 IST

A control room was set up in Parvatipuram Sub Collector’s office on Friday to monitor heavy rains which were forecast by the weather department.

Sub Collector Bhawna reviewed the situation and directed the officials to monitor the situation on an hourly basis. She said people who had a grievance can get the support from the officials and staff of the control room by dialing 08963-222236. She said that all the Tahsildars had been directed to monitor the situation in their respective mandals of Parvatipuram division and alert her in case of emergency.

