Control room set up to monitor pension distribution: Vizianagaram Collector

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Thursday said that an exclusive control room was set up in his office to monitor the pension distribution process in all the mandals across the district. The control room would enable staff to know the grievances if any and take necessary instructions from their higher officials.

Mr. Ambedkar inspected the distribution of pensions to elderly people, the physically-challenged and others in Jami and Alugubelli of S.Kota mandal and other places in the early hours of Thursday. He told the media that over 80% of the distribution of pensions was completed by 8 a.m.. Feedback of the pensioners was being taken to assess the performance of the secretariat staff, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.