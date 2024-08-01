ADVERTISEMENT

Control room set up to monitor pension distribution: Vizianagaram Collector

Published - August 01, 2024 06:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Collector B.R. Ambedkar monitoring distribution of pensions at Alugubelli village of S.Kota constituency in Vizianagaram district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Thursday said that an exclusive control room was set up in his office to monitor the pension distribution process in all the mandals across the district. The control room would enable staff to know the grievances if any and take necessary instructions from their higher officials.

Mr. Ambedkar inspected the distribution of pensions to elderly people, the physically-challenged and others in Jami and Alugubelli of S.Kota mandal and other places in the early hours of Thursday. He told the media that over 80% of the distribution of pensions was completed by 8 a.m.. Feedback of the pensioners was being taken to assess the performance of the secretariat staff, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US