Control room set up to monitor heat wave

With severe heatwave conditions prevailing in the district, Collector Vivek Yadav has given orders for setting up a Command Control Room at the Collectorate.

A command control room has been set up at the District Emergency Operating Centre in the Collector’s office with the phone number 0863-2234014.

Mr. Vivek Yadav, in a press note, said that early warnings of a severe heat wave blowing across the district have been received by the A.P. State Disaster Management Agency, and the APSDMA has asked the various line departments to conduct coordination meetings on heat wave and also on lightning and create public awareness.

The Collector also issued orders appointing D. Manorama, District Project Manager, Disaster Management, Guntur as the nodal officer.