Control room set up to monitor Cyclone Yaas

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and SP Amit Bardar reviewing the cyclone preparedness at Donkuru village in Itchapuram mandal, on Monday.

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

24 May 2021 23:20 IST

The Srikakulam district administration has set up an exclusive control room (08942-24055) at the Collector’s office to monitor the movement of Cyclone Yaas which is expected to have an impact on six mandals from Itchapuram to Santabommali in the next couple of days.

At a review meeting, Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas said the support of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was sought to ensure that there are no disruptions in the supply of oxygen cylinders. He said NHAI authorities assured quick removal of fallen trees and debris from the highways to ensure hassle-free transport of vehicles from Odisha and other places.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Nivas said that farmers were advised to protect their standing crops with the support of agriculture and revenue officials. He said tarpaulin covers and bags were distributed to shift the yieldings quickly to safe locations.

“We directed local officials to ensure optimum usage of cyclone shelters by stocking food, kerosene, diesel and water. People have been requested to move to these shelters before the cyclone makes landfall,” he said.

Srikakulam District Fire Officer Ch. Kripavaram has directed all fire stations to remain on alert in coastal areas.

Meanwhile, Vizinaagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal on Monday directed officials to monitor the situation closely in Pusapatirega and Bhogapuram mandals.