Control room set up in Srikakulam to monitor rains

The Srikakulam district administration set up an exclusive control room (08942-240557) to monitor the rains and their impact on normal life.

The cyclone which crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam at around 3 a.m. on Sunday (September 1, 2024) caused rains at several places. However, the situation is said to be under control as it could not cause any devastation.

Previous cyclones such as Laila, Hud-Hud, Phailin and others caused extensive damage to the district.

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar monitored the situation and directed all the officials and staff of revenue, irrigation and others to be alert for the next couple of days since the district might witness heavy downpour for the next couple of days as per the reports of India Meteorological Department.

According to him, rivers such as Vamsadhara, Nagavali and others may receive huge inflows from their catchment areas. The district administration was prepared to handle the situation in case of floods.

The position of major streams and tanks was being watched as they may inundate nearby areas. Teams at mandal and village levels were formed to ensure effective coordination among the officials and staff.

