GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Control room set up in Srikakulam to monitor rains

The cyclone which crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam at around 3 a.m. on Sunday caused rains at several places

Published - September 01, 2024 05:06 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

K Srinivasa Rao

The Srikakulam district administration set up an exclusive control room (08942-240557) to monitor the rains and their impact on normal life.

The cyclone which crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam at around 3 a.m. on Sunday (September 1, 2021) caused rains at several places. However, the situation is said to be under control as it could not cause any devastation.

Previous cyclones such as Laila, Hud-Hud, Phailin and others caused extensive damage to the district.

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar monitored the situation and directed all the officials and staff of revenue, irrigation and others to be alert for the next couple of days since the district might witness heavy downpour for the next couple of days as per the reports of India Meteorological Department.

According to him, rivers such as Vamsadhara, Nagavali and others may receive huge inflows from their catchment areas. The district administration was prepared to handle the situation in case of floods.

The position of major streams and tanks was being watched as they may inundate nearby areas. Teams at mandal and village levels were formed to ensure effective coordination among the officials and staff.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.