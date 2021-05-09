Control room set up at Penukonda

Considering the increase in the number of COVID cases in Penukonda Revenue Division of the district, Sub-Collector T. Nishanthi has set up a control room at Penukonda to receive complaints from the public.

Helpline

In a statement on Sunday, Ms. Nishanthi said people could dial: 8374057927 and get a response immediately. Availability of oxygen-supported beds was being keenly monitored, she said.

She added that surveillance and control measures against the disease were strengthened to contain the spread and awareness programmes were being conducted in all gram panchayats with the Tahsildars and other office staff taking the lead.

The second dose of the vaccine will be given in the district from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday from May 11 till 31. None will be given the first dose, Joint Collector A. Siri said at a press conference in Anantapur on Sunday. People wanting to get the first dose must register on CoWin App and book a slot from June 1.

A message will be sent to all persons waiting for the second dose at the right time and they will be told over phone and message as to where they should go for getting their jab. “People should not gather in large numbers at the vaccination centres,” she said.