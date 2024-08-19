Contributions of Vikram Sarabhai, Abdul Kalam to space research lauded

India has reached great heights in space research because of the contributions made by physicist Vikram Sarabhai and former President and aerospace scientist A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, said Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking as a chief guest at a conference on ‘Applications of Space Technology in Various Walks of Life’, organised by the Water Resources Department, in Vijayawada on Monday (August 19), Mr. Sivanath said, “There are many applications of space technology in everyday life. The technology has to put to use for better management of water resources and fetch data that are going to be beneficial for environment.”

He said that this year onwards, August 23rd will be celebrated as the National Space Day to commemorate the safe landing of Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander on the moon. “It was on this day that India became the fourth country to land on the moon,” he said, while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the day as National Space Day.

Students, Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department, M. Venkateswara Rao, Indian Space Research Organisation scientist Bharath Kumar Reddy and others took part in the conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.