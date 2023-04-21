Contribution of Shakespeare to English literature lauded

April 21, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Shakespeare belongs in the library, not in the museum, as his works will always resonate with people, said playwright, poet and translator Vizai Bhaskar, also former Director of the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh, here on Friday.

Mr. Vizai Bhaskar was speaking at a programme organised in connection with the inaugural of a museum on the Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) campus and to mark William Shakespeare’s birth anniversary, English Language Day and World Book Day all of which fall on April 23.

“Shakespeare used 20,000 words in his 37 dramas and other works. Every emotion felt by a human finds its presence in his works,” he said, urging students to cultivate the habit of reading. Later, he inaugurated the museum, themed ‘Connecting Tradition with Technology’, in the presence of ALIET Director Rev. Francis Xavier and Principal O. Mahesh.

The museum houses objects from the Stone Age, Iron Age, etc. and has a collection of technological objects such as old computers, typewriters, gramophones, telescopes, old watches, electronic gadgets and metal objects.

“As years go by, that which is existing today will disappear. There is a need to preserve what we have today,” said Fr. Francis Xavier, while appreciating students and staff for their collective hard work in setting up the museum.

Later, a book ‘Shadows and Light: An Anthology of Poetry Collections’, brought out by 30 students, was launched. Budding poets of the institute were felicitated on the occasion.