ADVERTISEMENT

Contribution of Shakespeare to English literature lauded

April 21, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

William Shakespeare’s birth anniversary, English Language Day and World Book Day celebrated at ALIET

The Hindu Bureau

Students going round the museum at the Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAO GN

Shakespeare belongs in the library, not in the museum, as his works will always resonate with people, said playwright, poet and translator Vizai Bhaskar, also former Director of the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Andhra Pradesh, here on Friday. 

Mr. Vizai Bhaskar was speaking at a programme organised in connection with the inaugural of a museum on the Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) campus and to mark William Shakespeare’s birth anniversary, English Language Day and World Book Day all of which fall on April 23.  

“Shakespeare used 20,000 words in his 37 dramas and other works. Every emotion felt by a human finds its presence in his works,” he said, urging students to cultivate the habit of reading. Later, he inaugurated the museum, themed ‘Connecting Tradition with Technology’, in the presence of ALIET Director Rev. Francis Xavier and Principal O. Mahesh. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The museum houses objects from the Stone Age, Iron Age, etc. and has a collection of technological objects such as old computers, typewriters, gramophones, telescopes, old watches, electronic gadgets and metal objects. 

“As years go by, that which is existing today will disappear. There is a need to preserve what we have today,” said Fr. Francis Xavier, while appreciating students and staff for their collective hard work in setting up the museum. 

Later, a book ‘Shadows and Light: An Anthology of Poetry Collections’, brought out by 30 students, was launched. Budding poets of the institute were felicitated on the occasion. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US