ADVERTISEMENT

Contribute your mite to the development of Andhra Pradesh, students told

Published - May 12, 2024 06:07 pm IST - Vijayawada

It will result in job creation helping the youth, says Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Preview Committee Chairman

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Preview Committee Chairman Justice B. Siva Sankar Rao on May 11 (Saturday) urged students to contribute their mite to development of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a campus placement success meet organised by K.L. Deemed to be University, Justice Sankar Rao said development of the State would result in job creation, paving the way for industries to set up shop and the local youth finding well-paid jobs here. He said along with focussing on fulfilling the dreams of their parents, students should also think of developing the State.

He complimented the students who bagged jobs.

KLU Vice-Chancellor G. Pardhasaradhy Varma said 4,000 students had bagged jobs in national-level companies, 26 students secured international-level jobs and 29 students had secured international-level internships in the 2024 placement drive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US