Contribute to revival of libraries, Venkaiah Naidu tells youth

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu during his visit to the Rammohan Library in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Vijayawada

01 November 2021 00:31 IST

‘They were rich sources of knowledge and inspiration during freedom struggle’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that libraries had a special role in the freedom struggle and in various people’s movements by being rich sources of knowledge and inspiration.

Youth should know the value of libraries and contribute to their revival, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said during his visit to the nearly 120-year-old Rammohan Library here.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said libraries were treasure troves. Mahatma Gandhi, an avid book reader, had visited this historic library thrice, he recalled.

Earlier, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu donated ₹5 lakh to the library on behalf of the Swarna Bharat Trust (SBT) and the Muppavarapu Foundation being run by his daughter Deepa Venkat and son Harshavardhan.

Also, he paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Endowments Minister V. Srinivas, Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi, District Collector J. Nivas, VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and Commissioner of Police B. Srinivasulu were among those present.

‘Acquire skills’

Meanwhile, in an interaction with the candidates of various vocational courses offered by the SBT at Atkur, near Gannavaram, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said youth should acquire a wide variety of skills to build successful careers. He insisted that there were no substitutes for discipline and hard work for anyone dreaming big in life.

He also observed that the kind of language being used by the people’s representatives had deteriorated, and hoped that they would sooner than later realise that they ought to show the path to others in society.

Former Minister Kamineni Srinivas was among others present.