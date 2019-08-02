Contractors seek return of deposits from civic body

The Vizianagaram Municipal Civil Contractors’ Welfare Association has asked the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation to return Earnest Money Deposits (EMD) immediately since a majority of the contractors were not in a position to take up new works and complete pending works in the fort town limits.

They submitted memorandums to Special Officer of the civic body and Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Municipal Commissioner S.S. Varma, explaining their difficulties.

The association leaders including Pasupuleti Gopi, P. Ashok, A. Chinnam Naidu, G. Satyanarayana and others said the State government’s decision to stop all the new works sanctioned just before the general election was a big jolt to the contractors who had paid EMDs.

Bills were pending for about ₹70 crore works taken up by many contractors in Vizianagaram, and they were doing the rounds of government and municipal officers for payments, they said.

“The government should release payments immediately since a majority of the contractors have to clear huge debts with interests. No contractor will come forward in future if payments are delayed without a proper reason,” said Mr.Gopi and Mr.Ashok.

‘Officials helpless’

Meanwhile, the municipal authorities said that they were also in a helpless position due to the government’s decision to stop all the payments. Construction and repair of roads, school buildings, community halls, water schemes and parks had not been taken up in the last three months.

“It is very difficult to get the support of experienced and qualified contractors in future if the government fails to take a decision over the pending bills,” an official felt.