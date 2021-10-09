Contractors reeling under financial crisis due to non-payment of arrears, says Vishnu Kumar Raju

‘State government is not taking steps to solve the problem’

Former MLA and senior BJP leader P. Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that contractors from the State are reeling under severe financial crisis due to the non-payment of arrears by the YSR Congress Party government. He said that the contractors have never faced such a financial crisis before and many are not in a position to meet their daily requirements.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that he has been receiving a number of calls from the contractors on the issue. He alleged that several contractors have also ended lives due to financial issue and the State government should protect their families. Though the situation is worse, the government is not taking steps to solve the problem and keeping on distributing money in the name of social welfare activities, he said.

He expressed confidence that BJP would come to power in the next term.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju also criticised the State government for allegedly mortgaging the government properties for loans.