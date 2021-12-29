Contractors protest delay in clearance of bills

‘Non-payment of dues is making it difficult for us to take up new works’

Contractors, owing allegiance to the AP Contractors Association, demanded that the State government clear their pending bills without any further delay.

The contractors from all districts of the State participated in a protest, organised by the association, at the Gandhi statue, opposite the GVMC office, on Wednesday.

They said that non-payment of pending bills was making it difficult for them to take up new works. Many of the contractors were in dire straits due to the non-payment of bills for the works done by them. The contractors invest money in the works, undertaken by them, by procuring loans on interest.

The interest payable on the loans was accumulating due to non-payment of bills by the government. They appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to understand their woes and order early clearance of the pending bills. Association State president P.P. Raju, secretary Vijay Kumar and vice-president Surya Prakash spoke.