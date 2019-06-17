Contractors at their wits’ end as civic works come to a standstill

Contractors are at their wits’ end as civic works in the Ongole Municipal Corporation(OMC) have come to a standstill.

After the model code of conduct for political parties in force for a longer duration in view of the general election in seven phases, the change in government in the State is giving a tough time for contractors who have bagged contracts for civic works worth ₹16 crore by the previous TDP government at the fag end of its term.

The revisiting of contracts has come as a bolt from the blue for the contractors who were hoping to complete the works after the lifting of the poll code and seek early payments for their bills as any time overrun meant losses for them.

The YSR Congress Party government in the State has ordered cancellation of contracts awarded in April and directed review of the ongoing works which had made less than 25% progress, Ongole Municipal Commissioner K. Sakunthala said.

The uncertainty over the ongoing works taken up with ₹10 crore general funds and ₹6 crore under the SC/ST Sub-plan could be expected to end by this month-end, Municipal Engineer D. Sundara Rami Reddy said.

Sand policy

The ban on sand lifting pending finalisation of the new sand policy though relaxed subsequently by allowing moving of building material with the nod of the Tehsildars concerned case by case had also affected the ongoing civic works including laying of roads, drains and water pipelines.

Worried over the development, a group of contractors feared forfeiting of the earnest money deposit(EMD) for no fault of theirs. Many of them were waiting for settlement of payment for the works worth ₹20 crore done in December last year, said a contractor B. Subba Rao.

Implementation of as many as 200 civic works, including those relating to laying of roads and pipelines and developing of drains, had been badly affected, said another contractor P.Pawan Kumar. Yet another contractor K.Sudhakar said the authorities should immediately return 2.5% of the civic works collected as EMD from them.