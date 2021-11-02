Contractor locks anganwadi demanding clearance of bills

‘Officials have not paid ₹15 lakh for works done on 5 anganwadis’

A civil contractor on Monday created a flutter by expressing his grievance of “pending bills” by locking an anganwadi at Vidyuth Nagar in Chittoor, drawing the attention of parents who had come to drop their children.

According to information, the contractor, identified as Sekhar of Chittoor town, reached the anganwadi in the morning and locked it, saying he would not allow the centre to function till his pending bills were cleared.

In no time, the matter was informed to the district administration. A senior official of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) rushed to the spot and spoke to the contractor with an assurance that steps would be taken to address his grievance.

Talking to the media, the contractor said he undertook construction of five anganwadis in Chittoor in 2018 after being pursued by the district officials.

“Since 2018, I have been waiting to receive the payment of bills to the tune of ₹15 lakh. The officials concerned expressed their helplessness saying that they had just forwarded the bills. Now, I have to clear the loans and interests to my debtors, pending since 2018. If my grievance is not resolved, my family members and I have no option but to commit suicide,” he deplored.