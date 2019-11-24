Contract workers tostage protest in Vijayawada on November 28

Contract workers, meter readers, computer operators, ATP operators and hamalis in the Electricity Department will go on a ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ protest on November 28 under the auspices of Vindyut Contract Workers’ Ikya Vedika, according to its chairman M. Balakasi. A convention of the North Andhra workers was held here on Saturday.
Among the demands are: absorbing all the contract workers as regular employees, direct payment of wages doing away with third party, abolition of piece-rate, equal-pay-for-equal work and job security.
CITU city president R.K.S.V. Kumar said to draw the attention of the government to the problems of meter-readers, a 48-hour dharna would be organised at Dharna Chowk on November 25 and 26 and a State-wide protest organised at Vijayawada on November 27.
