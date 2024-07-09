Contract teachers of tribal welfare schools in Andhra Pradesh seek renewal of service

The contract teachers of the Government Tribal Welfare Ashram Schools in Andhra Pradesh have appealed to the Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) N. Lokesh not to include the contract teachers’ posts in the DSC recruitment drive and instead, renew their services.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said he would discuss the issue with the department concerned.

Contract teachers from across the State met Mr. Lokesh at Undavalli on July 9 (Tuesday) and drew his attention to their problems. They urged the Minister to ensure that services of 1,284 contract teachers were renewed for the 2024-25 academic year and the posts were not included in the DSC recruitment drive. They also sought financial benefits such as DA and HRA for the contract employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing the Minister’s attention to their financial woes, Andhra Pradesh Government Tribal Welfare Contract Teachers’ Union State president T. Ramesh and general secretary D. Mohan Rao said though they had been working since June 13, the day schools were reopened for the new academic year, they had not received their salaries yet as their services had not been renewed.

Pointing out that services of the teachers recruited on a contract basis before June 2, 2014 have been regularised, they urged the Minister to regularise their services too.

The teachers said they had been living in interior areas including forest locations as their jobs demanded so. They had nowhere to go if their jobs were taken away, they said. They also demanded restoration of the allowance given in the past until their services were regularised.

Union’s treasurer S. Krishna Murthy Dora and others were among those who met Mr. Lokesh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.