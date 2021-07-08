Andhra Pradesh

‘Contract staff deserve better working conditions’

APNGOs Association State president Bandi Srinivasa Rao gets a rousing reception during his maiden visit to Ongole on Wednesday.  

Andhra Pradesh Non-Gazetted Officers(APNGOs) Association State president Bandi Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday vowed to strive for regularisation of employees taken on a contract basis by the State government.

Accepting the felicitations offered by employees during his maiden visit to Prakasam district after his elevation to the top post, Mr.Srinivasa Rao, who was the State General Secretary hitherto, said contract employees deserved better working conditions.

Demand for old pension scheme

He also promised to fight for early implementation of Pay Revision Committee(PRC) recommendations, due from July 2018, for the regular employees.

The Contributory Pension Scheme(CPS) should be withdrawn forthwith, he said and urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to use his good offices with the Central government to bring back the old pension scheme.


