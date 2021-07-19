Andhra Pradesh

Contract paramedicalstaff seek regularisation

Contract paramedical staff on Monday took out a rally in Kakinada, demanding that the State government to regularise their jobs across the State.

Relay-hunger strike

The rally was followed by a three-hour relay-hunger strike in front of the District Medical and Health Office here.

Slogans

The Contract Paramedical staff Joint Action Committee led by its State convener T. Ramana Reddy conducted the rally between DMHO office and the Collectorate, raising slogans seeking their regularisation.

Solidarity

Andhra Pradesh NGO Association State vice-president P. Srinivasa Rao, CITU, and other employees’ unions extended their support to the paramedical staff.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 19, 2021 11:34:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/contract-paramedicalstaff-seek-regularisation/article35415509.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY