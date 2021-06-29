Andhra Pradesh

Contract nurses demand regularisation of services

Contract nursing staff staged a demonstration here on Monday demanding that the State government immediately regularise their services.

Shouting slogans in support of their demands, including an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh to the health workers who had succumbed to COVID-19, the nursing staff came in a procession to the Prakasam Bhavan.

Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had promised to regularise their services during his ‘Padayatra’, had remained “indifferent” to their main demand after coming to power, said Contract Nursing staff Association leaders Surya Suman and Ch. Ashok Kumar.


