Andhra Pradesh

Contract nurses, ANMs stage protest

Nurses and ANMs stage protest on Monday.  

Nurses and ANMs, working on a temporary basis, urged the government to regularise their services since they had worked to save lives of patients in COVID-19 hospitals.

They staged a protest at the Collector’s office here on Monday seeking the immediate payment of pending salaries for the last six months and confirmation of their jobs. They said that the government had issued orders for their termination with the drop in new cases in the last two months.

The Collector told the media that the payments would be done very soon for all the nurses and ANMS. He said that the government’s guidelines would be followed in continuation of their services.

