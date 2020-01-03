Contract killers nabbed as they were planning to to eliminate a Srikakulam YSRCP leader

The city police arrested six persons, who were allegedly planning to eliminate a YSR Congress party leader from Fareedupeta village, Etcherla mandal, Srikakulam district, here at Pendurthy on Friday.

The accused were reportedly given contract (Supari) by a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader from the same village, who was nursing a grudge against the YSRC leader, over political and land rivalries.

Three more persons including the TDP leader are yet to be arrested. The police have seized three swords, one knife, ₹ 70,000 cash and a few other things from their possession.

Political rivalry motive

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Commissioner of Police, R. K. Meena said MPTC of Fareedupeta village, Etcherla mandal, Kothakota Ammi Naidu and local YSRC leader M. Chiranjeevi, were having differences due to political rivalry for a long time. Being in the ruling party, Mr. Chiranjeevi reportedly used to behave high-handedly against Mr. Naidu and his followers. Irked by his behaviour, Ammi Naidu hatched a plan to eliminate Mr. Chiranjeevi, by giving contract to the rowdy sheeters.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Zone II) B. Uday Bhaskar said: “To avoid any suspicion in their village, Mr. Naidu decided to hire Visakhapatnam based rowdy-sheeters to lead and execute his plan properly.”

A ₹ 50-lakh contract

According to the police, Mr. Naidu approached one Killi Prakash from Visakhapatnam who also nursed a grudge against Mr. Chiranjeevi over a land dispute. The duo then contacted Pendurthy based rowdy-sheeter R. Kanna Babu, G. Rama Raju, A. Yesudas, P. Anil Kumar and Madan.

Further, Mr. Naidu and Prakash reportedly promised to pay ₹ 50 lakh for killing Mr. Chiranjeevi, of which ₹ 4 lakh has already been paid as advance. Mr. Naidu also reportedly sought the help of B. Paramesh and S. Tejeswara Rao, from Srikakulam district.

“To execute the plan properly, Killi Prakash, Ammi Naidu and Tejeswara Rao took the contract killers to Fareedupeta village, where they conducted recce on the house and party office of Mr. Chiranjeevi. Later, they went to the village five to six times to eliminate Mr. Chiranjeevi, but were not able to execute the plan,” said Mr. Meena.

Nabbed on tip-off

On Friday, Killi Prakash, Ganta Rama Raju, Yesudas, Paramesh and Anil Kumar met at Mr. Kanna Babu’s house at Chinamushivada, Pendurthy, to discuss their plan. When the six-members were on their way to Fareedupeta village in a car to execute the plan, the city police, on a tip-off , caught them near Pendurthy.

Police have launched a manhunt for Mr. Ammi Naidu and two others.