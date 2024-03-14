Contract health staff in A.P. told to submit grievances by March 19

March 14, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas has asked all outsourcing, contract employees and the employee union leaders to submit their grievances, if any, regarding their wages to their respective district medical and health officers by 3 p.m. on March 19.

Mr. Nivas, in a statement on March 14 (Thursday), stressed that this would be the last opportunity for employees to register their grievances. All their submissions would then be sent to the Director, Health and Family Welfare Department.

