GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Contract health staff told to submit grievances by March 19

March 14, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas has asked all outsourcing, contract employees and the employee union leaders to submit their grievances, if any, regarding their wages to their respective district medical and health officers by 3 p.m. on March 19.

Mr. Nivas, in a statement on March 14 (Thursday), stressed that this would be the last opportunity for employees to register their grievances. All their submissions would then be sent to the Director, Health and Family Welfare Department.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / public employees / health-workers union

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.