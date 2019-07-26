Contract employee dies in accident at steel factory

A contract employee working at the steel melting shop of Arjas Steel at Tadipatri in the district, died in an industrial accident on Friday when a stack of refractory bricks fell on him and he fell on sharp fork of the ‘fork lift’, which pierced through his neck.

Mallesh, 27, had been working at the factory for the past six years, and was employed by the Hyderabad-based Global Technical Services for Arjas Steel (which was known as Gerdau Steel India before change of management).

The Tadipatri police said that Mallesh hailing from Vajram village of Polanki mandal of Srikakulam district, was working as a helper and while fixing a sling to the ‘fork lift’ his back remained in contact with a stack of 600 to 700 refractory bricks.

A bunch of the refractory bricks from the top fell on him leading to his falling on the sharp fork of the machine and it cut through his neck on the right side, the police added.

The police went to the spot and conducted inquest and the company employing him has agreed to pay compensation.

Company representative said that there was no security lapse from the Arjas Steel side, but the company would pay all the statutory compensation and was helping the family with initial expenses.

Mallesh’s body was shifted to Tadipatri Government Hospital. His six-month-pregnant wife Anuradha, 24, was inconsolable.