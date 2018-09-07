Contract doctors at health centres boycott work for two hours

more-in

Medical services in the public health centres and also community health centres across Prakasam district were affected as medical officers working on contract basis boycotted their duties for two hours from 9.00 am on Friday.

Wearing black badges, the medical officers staged a demonstration here demanding regularisation of their services.

A notification for filling up vacancies of medical officers was last issued in 2013, said Prakasam District Contract Medical Officers’ Welfare Association vice-president K.Suresh Kumar.

Their pleas to issue fresh notification had fallen on deaf ears, said its executive member Dr. Srinivas Naik.

They would have no option but to go on mass casual leave from September 15 if the State government dilly-dallied on issuing the notification any further, said the contract doctors.

The doctors have been engaged to take medical services to remote areas in the district, including tribal hamlets.