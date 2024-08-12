ADVERTISEMENT

‘Continuous learning important for career success’

Published - August 12, 2024 11:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Continuous learning, communication, leadership and adaptability are important for career success, Impact Foundations founder Gampa Nageshwar Rao told the students of Prasad V. Potluri Siddhartha Institute of Technology.

He was speaking at a session ‘Classroom to Boardroom’, organised by the Freshman Engineering Department in collaboration with the Wings Club, for the B.Tech students at the college on Monday.

During the session, Mr. Nagwshwar Rao provided insights to the students on transitioning from academic learning to professional success. He explained how classroom concepts can be applied in the business world through practical examples and case studies and offered career advice on resume building, interview preparation, and networking strategies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US