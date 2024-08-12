‘Continuous learning important for career success’

Continuous learning, communication, leadership and adaptability are important for career success, Impact Foundations founder Gampa Nageshwar Rao told the students of Prasad V. Potluri Siddhartha Institute of Technology.

He was speaking at a session ‘Classroom to Boardroom’, organised by the Freshman Engineering Department in collaboration with the Wings Club, for the B.Tech students at the college on Monday.

During the session, Mr. Nagwshwar Rao provided insights to the students on transitioning from academic learning to professional success. He explained how classroom concepts can be applied in the business world through practical examples and case studies and offered career advice on resume building, interview preparation, and networking strategies.