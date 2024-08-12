GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Continuous learning important for career success’

Published - August 12, 2024 11:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Continuous learning, communication, leadership and adaptability are important for career success, Impact Foundations founder Gampa Nageshwar Rao told the students of Prasad V. Potluri Siddhartha Institute of Technology.

He was speaking at a session ‘Classroom to Boardroom’, organised by the Freshman Engineering Department in collaboration with the Wings Club, for the B.Tech students at the college on Monday.

During the session, Mr. Nagwshwar Rao provided insights to the students on transitioning from academic learning to professional success. He explained how classroom concepts can be applied in the business world through practical examples and case studies and offered career advice on resume building, interview preparation, and networking strategies.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.