Continue subsidised sale of onion at rythu bazaars: CM

Anger and anxiety were the two dominant emotions of the people thronging the rythu bazaars across the State on Tuesday, for they were too eager to claim their rationed quota of onion at ₹25 per kg as opposed to more than ₹100 in the open market.

Reviewing the situation with the officials of the Agriculture, Marketing, and Revenue departments, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to continue the sale of onion at rythu bazaars at ₹25 a kg.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government was procuring 548 quintals of onion daily to meet the demand. The government had spent ₹9.50 crore in the last 18 days on it. After selling the vegetable at the subsidised price, the burden the government bore stood at ₹5.83 crore, he added.

‘Check hoarding’

He directed the officials to take strict action against those hoarding the stocks in the cold storages.

“Vijayawada has a requirement of 600 quintals of onion per day. We procure it from the farmers in Kurnool. However, since the stock in Kurnool seems to be dwindling, we have sent one team to Solapur to explore the possibility of procuring onion from there,” Diwakar Rao, Deputy Director, Agriculture Marketing Department, told The Hindu.

“In the last couple of weeks, the Marketing Department in Krishna district has procured close to 250 tonnes to meet the demand,” he said.

The scenario is similar at the rythu bazaars across the State.

In Kurnool and Anantapur, the price of onion in the open market has crossed the ₹100-mark. In Visakhapatnam and its adjacent areas, the price has shot up to ₹70.