Continue post-Matric scholarships, govt. urged

Dalit Bahujan Shramik Union State general secretary and senior advocate P. Chittibabu on Thursday urged the Union government to continue benefits of post Matric scholarships for the students of downtrodden sections to pursue higher education without any break.

In a press release, he expressed concern over putting 90% burden on the State governments and Centre contributing only 10 % for continuation of the scheme.

He said that nearly 62 lakh students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes were currently benefited under the scheme and changes in the policy would be detrimental to the students of poor families across the country.

“Huge dropouts are already being reported due to lack of financial assistance to students of SC and ST communities. The Union government's decision will lead to more dropouts,” said Mr.Chittibabu.