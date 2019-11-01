Continue old sand policy, says Naidu

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday launched a broadside against the YSRCP government for its alleged ineptitude in solving the problem of sand shortage, and questioned when would it do something concrete to prevent more construction workers from ending their life.

Support to JSP march

He said the TDP would support the Jana Sena’s long march in Visakhapatnam on November 3.

The government’s “indifference” to the loss of livelihood of the construction workers was tantamount to violation of human rights, Mr. Naidu told the media here.

Mr. Naidu demanded that the old sand policy be continue lest the number of suicides of the construction workers should increase, and a sum of ₹25 lakh paid as ex gratia to the next of kin of those committing suicide.

On its part, the TDP would give ₹1 lakh each to such families, the former Chief Minister said.

The government was unable to come to the rescue of the construction workers, but it was raring to celebrate the A.P. Formation Day on November 1 by basking in its “self-proclaimed achievements,” he stated.

‘Withdraw media gag order’

Mr. Naidu demanded that the government withdraw the media gag order, and recalled that Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had to beat a hasty retreat after issuing a similar G.O. that sought to vest sweeping powers with the government to silence media criticism.