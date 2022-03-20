Continue fee reimbursement scheme for poor students in A.P., demand TDP MLAs

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs Anagani Satya Prasad and Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy have demanded that the Andhra Pradesh government revoke G.O. No. 77 immediately and continue fee reimbursement facility to the students from poor financial background, who are pursuing higher education.

In a statement on Sunday, the TDP MLAs alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had made huge election promises, but stopped fee reimbursement to poor students after coming to power.

“The GO No 77 was issued to deny fee reimbursement to students from 2020-21 academic year. The students pursuing PG courses in private, aided and unaided colleges are not getting the Jagananna Vidya Deevena benefits. As a result, they are unable to continue or join higher education,” the MLAs said.

The TDP legislators further said that the Chief Minister was boasting of giving ‘Vidya Kanuka’ through huge advertisements without passing on any gifts or benefits to the needy students. The TDP gave fee reimbursement in three instalments, but the present government had increased it to four instalments. Consequently, the fee reimbursement was stopped from the fourth instalment for 2021-22 academic year. Going by this, the YSRCP government has paid just 70 % reimbursement during this period, they pointed out.