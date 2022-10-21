Continue Amaravati as capital of Andhra Pradesh to receive financial assistance from Centre, MLC urges State government

North Andhra MLC (Teachers’ constituency) Pakalapati Raghuvarma. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council member (North Andhra-Teachers’ Constituency) Pakalapati Raghuvarma on Friday urged the State government to continue Amaravati as the capital to get continuous financial assistance from the Union government. He said that the Centre had already allocated funds for the new capital and its shifting to Visakhapatnam might lead to denial of funds and other support to the State government. “Both the Union and the State governments had invested over ₹50,000 crore for the overall development of the Amaravati region. Its continuation as the capital is good for all regions as it is located equal distance from both North Andhra and Rayalaseema. People of Rayalaseema would face many hurdles if the capital is shifted to Visakhapatnam,” Mr. Raghuvarma said.

Water resources

He has also said that Visakhapatnam has potential to grow on its own and pouring of additonal funds for the construction of the capital is not a wise decision. “Amaravati has abundant water resources with the presence of the Krishna river. Such dedicated water supply is not there for Visakhapatnam. Its water requirements would be a major concern for the government in future if the capital is shifted to Visakhapatnam,” said Mr. Raghuvarama.