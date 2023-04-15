Contests held to infuse spirit of patriotism in students

April 15, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

To inculcate the spirit of patriotism in students, the Department of English in P.B. Siddhartha College of Arts and Science here organised competitions in five categories, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, on Saturday.

The competitions were conducted in sketching, poetry recitation, paper presentation, story writing and biographies. Director of the college P. Babu Rao, head of the Department of English G. Srilatha and faculty members complimented the students who won prizes and encouraged others to participate in co-curricular activities.