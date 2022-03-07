Contest HC verdict on capital, Rayalaseema panel urges govt.

Sivaramakrishnan Committee report not taken into consideration, say members

Rayalaseema Intellectuals Forum has urged the State government to appeal in the Supreme Court the High Court’s recent verdict on Amaravati.

Forum coordinator M. Purushottam Reddy and SVU retired professor G. Jayachandra Reddy, while addressing a press meet here on Monday, said that the implementation of the verdict in its present form would harm the interests of Rayalaseema, as the shifting of the High Court and other vital establishments to the region would become difficult.

The forum observed that the then State government had not taken into cognisance the recommendations of the constitutionally-formed Sivaramakrishnan Committee while announcing Amaravati as the capital.

“The report was not placed before the Assembly and the interests of the entire State were not taken into account. Is this not against the A.P. Reorganisation Act?” Mr. Purushottham Reddy wondered.

“The government should also study the development of various metropolitan cities across the country to find out if the execution of a massive capital at Amaravati is feasible at all,” he said, adding that the Rayalaseema region should also have ‘reasonable stakes’ in the development of the new capital.