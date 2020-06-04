Containment zones redrawn in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

04 June 2020 23:41 IST

Anantapur district has been witnessing new cases of COVID-19 for the past one week with many of them coming from the district headquarters city. Meanwhile, life returns to normal with shops in non-containment zones reopening in the city.

Boundaries of containment zones have been redrawn and according to District Forest Officer and Containment Cluster Management Nodal Officer R. Jagannath Singh, as on Thursday there were 44 containment zones in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

16 very active zones

While the number of very active zones, where cases were reported in the past 14 days, is 16, there are 19 active zones where no new cases were reported in the past one week.

The number of dormant zones, where positive cases were not reported for more than 14 days, is nine.

Police Training College, Rahamath Nagar 6th Lane, Ambarapu Street, Vinayaka Nagar, Obuldeva Nagar and Mahaldar Street in Old Town are the current containment zones in Anantapur city.