Containment zones in Tirupati down to 3

STV Nagar, Padmavathi Nagar and Kola Street continue to remain as containment zones in Tirupati, while Thyagaraja Nagar and Yasodha Nagar that had hitherto been under red zone category were declared green on Monday.

The two areas were declared corona-free after the positive persons were shifted home after treatment and the mandatory 14-day isolation. However, restricts were imposed in Padmavathi Nagar on Sunday after a SVIMS healthcare worker tested positive.

MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha and Superintendent of Police A.V. Ramesh Reddy announced on Monday that strict lockdown norms would continue to be in force in containment zones and any relaxation would be applicable beyond their periphery. “People aged above 65, children aged below 10 and pregnant women should not come out of their homes,” they cautioned.

Meanwhile, Global Hindu Heritage Foundation and Save Temples.Org jointly distributed food packets to 300 persons and bananas to stray cattle.

Chairman Velagapudi Prakash Rao said the organisation was conducting charitable activities in Chittoor, Anantapur and Guntur districts during the lockdown period.