Containment zones in city increase to 42

VIJAYAWADA

09 June 2020 23:08 IST

No lockdown relaxations in these 42 wards, says Collector

In an indication of increase in the spread of COVID-19 positive cases to more areas of the city during the past two weeks, the number of containment zones increased to 42 in the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits as of Tuesday.

Though the officials have not revealed the number of cases reported in the city so far, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, in a release, said that 42 of the 64 municipal wards have been identified as containment zones.

“People residing in the wards identified as containment zones should follow all the rules and lockdown restrictions will be implemented without any relaxations. People should use the Arogya Setu application and report to the local authorities if they have symptoms of COVID-19. As the number of positive cases is increasing in the State it is important for citizens to strictly follow the rules,” Mr. Imtiaz said.

The situation on May 22 was less intense as there were only about 34 wards which were identified as either red zone or orange zone and 30 wards were identified as green zones.

The 22 municipal wards not identified as containment zones include 6, 7, 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, 19, 23, 24, 25, 30, 31, 33, 34, 35, 42, 45, 57, 60, 61 and 62.