Andhra Pradesh

Containment clusters redrawn in Anantapur

Their number is 41 now; night curfew continues in non-containment zones too

The district administration, in association with the police and municipal authorities, has redrawn the containment clusters. There are 41 clusters now in which 1,15,915 people reside in 29,170 households.

In the non-containment zones, people will be allowed to move out of their houses from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Night curfew will, however, continue.

Anantapur city has seven containment zones. The entire Hindupur town is a containment zone.

“About one lakh population lives in the buffer zones of the ‘very active’, ‘active’ and ‘dormant’ containment zones,” district Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu said at a joint press conference on Wednesday.

The total number of households in all the three containment zones, including buffer zones, is 40,000.

In the ‘very active’ zone, while the core area is 500 meters, the buffer zone is 500 meters. In the ‘active’ zone (less than 10 active cases), 200 metres will be core area and 200 metres buffer zone. In the ‘dormant’ zone (where there are no cases in the last 14 days), 200 meters will be the core area.

Shopping malls, restaurants and cinema halls will not be allowed in the non-containment zones too and stadia will be opened for sporting activities without spectators.

Regional Joint Director and Municipal Commissioner (FAC) P.V.V.S. Murthy, who was also present, said talks were going on with commercial establishments on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reopening them in the non-containment zones.

Alternative shops in a row would be allowed to open. Standalone shops can open in colonies.

In Anantapur city, Rehmat Nagar, Arvind Nagar, Vidyut Nagar Colony, Sai Nagar 3rd Lane, a few lanes on the 6th Road and Police Training College would be in the ‘very active’ zone.

