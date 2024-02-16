GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Container operations at Krishnapatnam Port will continue as usual, says A.P. Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy

The Agriculture Minister receives a huge vessel with 4,000 containers at the port and rubbishes the allegation of the opposition parties that the operations have been diverted to the ports in Tamil Nadu

February 16, 2024 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy at the Krishnapatnam Port after receiving the container vessel (in the background), in Nellore district on Friday.

Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy at the Krishnapatnam Port after receiving the container vessel (in the background), in Nellore district on Friday.

Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy has asserted that the arrival of vessels at the Krishnapatnam Port will continue as usual, and rubbished the allegation of the opposition parties that the operations have been diverted to other ports in Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Govardhan Reddy visited the port on February 16 (Friday) to receive a huge vessel that arrived with 4,000 containers, 2,800 of which were meant to be unloaded at the port.

Speaking to the media later, he said the port was very much operational and flayed “vested interests” for resorting to false propaganda. He also discussed the future arrival schedules with the port authorities.

“I have made several assurances pertaining to Sarvepalli constituency and fulfilled most of them. Those resorting to slinging mud at me should understand that people know what I have done,” he said, in a veiled reference to TDP Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy.

The TDP leader was the first to press the panic button over the reported shifting of container traffic to the ports in Tamil Nadu.

The Minister said the State government and the YSRCP MPs would stay in touch with the Ministry of Shipping and Ports to ensure continuation of the operations at the Krishnapatnam Port.

